Sheffield Steelers stay in touch with leaders Guildford Flames as Leeds Knights inflict double over Sheffield Steeldogs

The Steelers – buoyed by a 7-4 Challenge Cup win at home to Nottingham Panthers the night before – had to do it the hard way, though, coming from three goals down to win 4-3.

Daniel Ciampini got the visitors on the board with a shorthanded strike at 38.38, the deficit being cut to one early in the third through Adam Raška.

A power play strike from Sebastien Piche just over a minute later at 43.18 brought the teams level, the comeback completed by Brendan Connolly at 51.37.

Leeds Knights enjoyed a winning double over Sheffield Steeldogs at the weekend (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

In NIHL National, Hull Seahawks recorded a first-ever win when winning 3-2 at Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday, the score being evened the following night when Bristol won 3-0 at Hull.