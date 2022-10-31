Sheffield Steelers stay in touch with leaders Guildford Flames as Leeds Knights inflict double over Sheffield Steeldogs
SHEFFIELD STEELERS kept up the pressure at the top of the Elite League after returning north with a second win of the season at the home of leaders Guildford Flames.
The Steelers – buoyed by a 7-4 Challenge Cup win at home to Nottingham Panthers the night before – had to do it the hard way, though, coming from three goals down to win 4-3.
Daniel Ciampini got the visitors on the board with a shorthanded strike at 38.38, the deficit being cut to one early in the third through Adam Raška.
A power play strike from Sebastien Piche just over a minute later at 43.18 brought the teams level, the comeback completed by Brendan Connolly at 51.37.
In NIHL National, Hull Seahawks recorded a first-ever win when winning 3-2 at Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday, the score being evened the following night when Bristol won 3-0 at Hull.
Leeds Knights extended their unbeaten start to 12 games by following up a 6-5 overtime win at home to Sheffield Steeldogs with a 4-1 victory over the same opponents at Ice Sheffield.