IT’S too early to tell of course, but the point secured by Sheffield Steelers in their 5-4 shootout defeat at Coventry Blaze last night may just prove pivotal come the final reckoning.

With 53 seconds remaining of their Elite League clash at the Skydome Arena, the Steelers were heading for their first pointless weekend of the regular season until Danny Kristo popped up with a timely equalising goal.

Colton Yellow Horn won it a short while later for the hosts as the only successful participant in the subsequent shoot-out, but the Steelers had at least salvaged something from a weekend that looked like being a forgettable one.

Brett Neumann and Robert Dowd had kept the Steelers in touch with the Blaze by the end of 40 minutes, the hosts having edged 3-2 ahead through goals from Alexander Kuqali, Garrett Johnston and Mitch Cook.

Tanner Lishchynsky doubled the home side’s lead early in the third, only for Martin Latal to cut the deficit to one shortly after at 45.28, with Kristo’s later strike proving even more valuable for the visitors.

On Saturday, the Devils headed home to South Wales with their second two-point haul of the season, having already got the better of the Steelers 3-1 on the opening night of the season.

It was the Steelers who went ahead through a Neumann powerplay marker from the bottom of the left circle with 9.03 played, only for Sam Duggan to tie the game less than three minutes later following good work down low by Josh Waller.

Just over two minutes of the second period had elapsed before Brodie Reid fired a one-timer past Matt Greenfield to put the Devils back ahead.

GREAT LEVELLER: Robert Dowd scores a third-period equaliser for Sheffield Steelers, but it couldn't prevent a 3-2 home defeat to the Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

That was how it stayed until 46.56 when the hosts’ equalised through Rob Dowd’s close-range effort, although his team were to end the night empty-handed when Cole Sanford fired in the game-winning goal at 54.32.

