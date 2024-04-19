Sheffield Steelers sweating over fitness of two key men for Elite League play-off semi-final

Captain Dowd was absent for both legs of the Steelers’ quarter-final win over Fife Flyers, while centre Simpson was left out of the second game in Kirkcaldy on Sunday night, along with fellow forward, Patrick Watling.

Steelers’ head coach Fox says Watling’s return to the fray on Saturday is not in doubt.

“Wats will be fine, he should be good to go on the weekend, there won’t be any issue there,” said Fox.

Robert Dowd - will the Sheffield Steelers captain be fit for the play-off semi-final against Guildford Flames (Picture: Dean Woolley)

But there remains concern over the other two.

Fox said: “Simmer and Dowdy are a little more questionable and we probably won’t know about them until Saturday.”

Steelers, who have already won the Elite League regular season title and the Challenge Cup, face Guildford Flames in the first play-off semi-final on Saturday at Nottingham Arena at 3pm.

The other semi-final pits Cardiff Devils against Belfast Giants.