Right now, head coach Aaron Fox is fully aware that every other team in the Elite League is bringing their ‘best’ in an attempt to put runaway leaders Sheffield Steelers’ off their stride and stop them from cruising to their first Elite League Championship since 2016.

The problem is, at the moment, everybody else’s best just isn’t good enough.

Fife Flyers will argue otherwise given the fact they ended the Steelers’ 13-game unbeaten run in the league last weekend but, soon enough, the Steelers got that winning feeling going again when they beat Tom Coolen’s team 6-4 the following day back in South Yorkshire.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sheffield Steelers' Mark Simpson, in action against Dundee Stars at the Utilita Arena earlier this month. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Going into Wednesday’s Challenge Cup semi-final, first leg, Coventry Blaze were a team in form, having won seven of their previous eight games.

But they were blasted away inside the opening 17 minutes at the SkyDome Arena, as the Steelers forged a 5-0 lead, before going on to win the game 6-0.

The second leg takes place this Wednesday at the Utilita Arena and while you can never rule anything out in this league, the Steelers already effectively have one foot in the final.

Before then, Fox’s players have to switch their minds back to the main prize, the league schedule bringing them a visit to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday night before hosting Dundee Stars 24 hours later.

TARGETS: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Both are games the Steelers should win but, Fox is aware that both teams will raise their game given who is on the other side of the ice.

“We have to understand that we’re going to get everyone’s best right now, with the position that we’re in, in the table,” said Fox.

Following the massive trauma they have gone through with the tragic death of Adam Johnson back in October, the Panthers are a team understandably struggling.

Their assistant coach Kevin Moore admitted during an emotional interview following their midweek home loss to Glasgow Clan that the tragedy was still being deeply felt throughout the team.

They welcome the Steelers sat bottom of the standings and having won just once in their last 14 games but, as part of his usual pre-match preparations, Fox has watched and been impressed with the hockey produced by the Panthers of late and expects a tough test at the National Ice Centre.

“They haven’t had the results lately that I imagine they would like,” said Fox. “But when we watched them on tape this week, they have played some pretty good hockey to be fair, they have been a little bit unlucky.

"They’ve been in a lot of hockey games against a lot of very good teams, so we know that it’s not going to be easy.”

In four games against Dundee this season, the Steelers have yet to be beaten, three of their wins being by three goals or more.

But Fox is aware of the offensive threat posed by the Stars’ top line of Spencer Naas, Ryan Valentini and Brendan Harms.

Naas is clear and away the league’s top goalscorer with 22 in 31 appearances, sitting second in the overall points table, just three behind team-mate Valentini, who has 17 goals and 21 assists in the league.

Harms is not much further behind, seventh on the same points tally of 30 as Steelers’ Daniel Ciampini – both players with nine goals and 21 assists.

"Dundee are a very, very good offensive team, they are a much-improved team from last year for sure,” added Fox. “That top line does a ton of damage – Valentini is leading the league in points right now, then Spencer Naas is leading the league in goals right now, too.

"So you’ve got to be very aware and conscious when they are on the ice and force them to make plays and not give them anything extra.”

Fox meanwhile is scouring the player market now with Brett Neumann still ruled out long-term with an upper-body injury after Sunday’s win over Fife.