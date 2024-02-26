The 25-year-old winger was back in the Steelers’ line-up for the first time in five weeks for the 4-1 defeat at second-placed Cardiff Devils on Saturday night.

But after his return for the Elite League leaders ended in disappointment, he was a big reason behind their bounce back win at home to Coventry Blaze 24 hours later.

The Steelers had got themselves 2-0 ahead at the Utilita Arena with just over 20 minutes gone through goals from Mitchell Balmas and Mikko Juusola, only to find themselves pegged back slightly by a power play reply from Coventry’s just after the halfway mark.

BACK IN THE GAME: Brett Neumann, right, battles for possession in the 4-1 win over Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

But the Blaze failed to make any further inroads despite dominating in terms of chances in the second, the Steelers eventually making them pay when Marc-Olivier Vallerand restored the two-goal cushion on the power play with just 32 seconds remaining in the middle period.

Just over five minutes into the third Neumann, who had been out with an upper-body injury which he sustained during a fight in the 6-4 home win over Fife Flyers on January 21, increased the hosts’ advantage when he made it 4-1 with a short-handed strike.

The Steelers then saw the game out to ensure they remain 12 points ahead of Cardiff with just 14 games remaining.

“It was nice to see Brett get that one,” said Steelers’ head coach, Fox (pictured). “It’s been a long way back for him, five weeks.

IMPRESSED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox.

"He’s definitely not at the level where he wants to be or where we want him to be but it was a good weekend for him to get his feet wet a bit and take some contact after the injury that he’s had.

“Now he knows he can get through a weekend like that and he’ll just get better and better.”

Sunday also saw a successful return to action for centre Mark Simpson, who had missed the previous four games with a lower-body injury.