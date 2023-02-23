SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox admitted his team needed to rediscover the art of scoring goals quickly if they are to avoid falling out of the four-way race for the Elite League title.

A 3-1 defeat at Manchester Storm on Wednesday night was the last thing the Steelers needed just a week after their shock exit from the Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage on home ice against Fife Flyers.

Fox’s team gained some kind of revenge at the weekend when they twice beat the Flyers in the league, securing two 1-0 wins, the second of which was decided by a shootout in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers took a fourth-minute lead through Tomáš Pitule in Altrincham against the Storm and outshot their hosts 47-32.

KILLER BLOW: Cam Critchlow strikes what proved to be the game-winning goal in Altrincham on Wednesday night as Sheffield Steelers fell 3-1 to hosts Manchester Storm. Picture courtesy of Mark Ferriss/EIHL

But their struggles to find the net this time proved costly, Manchester getting their noses in front through second-period strikes from Stephen Johnson and Cam Critchlow before the two combined again in the 43rd minute for Johnson to make it 3-1.

The defeat, coupled with a 5-1 home win for Cardiff Devils over Glasgow Clan, saw the Steelers swap places with their Welsh rivals and drop to fourth, four points off leaders Belfast Giants with a game in hand and 13 games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re having a tough time scoring goals right now,” said Fox.

"We had 47 shots here, one goal, we had 50 shots on Sunday and zero goals. We need our best players to be our best players right now – we can’t expect our goalie to win us every hockey game.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Steelers' head coach is lamenting his team's struggles in front of goal. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL