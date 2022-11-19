A double-header at home against Elite League rivals Belfast Giants brings back painful memories from last season for the Steelers and their fans.
Belfast arrived in South Yorkshire in early April one point ahead of Aaron Fox’s team, with three games between the top two still to come.
But it didn’t go according to script for the home side, as the Giants ended up securing the league title with room to spare, backing up a 3-1 win on Saturday with a shoot-out victory the following night.
Most Popular
Ahead of this weekend, there is obviously little at stake - yet - but neither team will want to cede any ground to the other, with both expected to be battling it out for the coveted regular season crown come March.
“it’s a very important weekend,” admitted Steelers’ head coach Fox. “The way things finished last year still leaves a bad taste and we know this is a team that we need to do well against.
“It may play a part down the stretch but there is so much hockey left to be played, no matter what happens this weekend, I don’t think any team is going to be deemed out of anything, or have any significant advantage after this weekend.”
The Steelers go into tonight’s first encounter (face-off 7pm) second in the table, on the back of a four-game winning streak and three points ahead of the Giants but having played a game more.
“I think we’re in pretty good form,” added Fox. “We’re playing some good hockey and I like where we’re at right now.”