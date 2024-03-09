Adam Keefe’s team arrive at the Utilita Arena long out of the regular season title race, the only trophy they can now retain of the three they won in a remarkable 2022-23 campaign being their play-off crown.

Injuries have been a feature of the Giants’ season, but they have hit some form, going into tonight’s first encounter with the Steelers having won five of the last six and three straight.

Having won the league for three successive years now, it is about time that somebody else had a go and it is the Steelers who are best-positioned to step up.

BACK IN THE GAME: Scott Allen, left, is expected to be back in the Sheffield Steelers line-up to face Belfast Giants, after missing the last four games. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

A 1-0 defeat for Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night at Coventry Blaze only furthered the Steelers’ chances of ending their wait for the coveted crown they last won under Paul Thompson in 2016.

As a result of the Devils’ midweek misfortune, the Steelers go into the weekend 11 points clear and still with a game in hand. That slight scheduling advantage will have disappeared come Monday with Cardiff only having a one-game weekend, a must-win encounter at home to a Nottingham Panthers team determined to make a late charge for a post-season spot.

The Steelers can emulate the Giants’ achievements from last season and a chance to secure the first part of a possible treble haul comes on Wednesday when Guildford visit the Utilita Arena.

The encounter has long been a sellout, but Fox and his players have more pressing matters to attend to first.

CARRY ON: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox is hoping to see his team take a further big step towards the Elite League title this weekend against Belfast Giants. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“We know it’s coming and that it is there,” said Fox. “We’ll be ready to go next Wednesday when that final comes around, definitely.

“There isn’t going to be a lot of motivating words needed from my end for that particular game, but I also know that nobody is looking past this weekend - we all understand that we’re in a good position, but we also understand that we’ve got to take care of business here this weekend.

“We’re just trying to bring that finish line closer and closer, game-by-game.

“Cardiff lost on Wednesday which brought that finish line a little bit closer. Now we have an opportunity to take advantage this weekend, they only play once, we’ve got the two games.”