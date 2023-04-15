EVEN an ‘old school pro’ like Jonathan Phillips admits to being excited at the prospect of an Elite League play-off finals weekend.

But he has plenty of reasons to be feeling a bit giddy ahead of Saturday’s semi-final against Cardiff Devils.

It’s five years since the Sheffield Steelers’ captain last played at the EIHL’s traditional season-ending showpiece, on that occasion losing out 3-1 to his former club Cardiff.

That disappointment came just 12 months after he had led the Steelers to victory against the same opponents in what many people regard as the best play-off final in recent memory - winning 6-5 in double overtime.

THE LAST TIME: Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips lifts the Elite League play-off trophy after defeating Cardiff Devils 6-5 in double overtime at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham in April 2017. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

The 2018-19 season was one to forget, while the pandemic saw to it that no such weekend could be staged in 2020 or 2021.

When normality returned, the Steelers’ frustration at missing out on the 2021-22 regular season title was compounded when they fell at the first hurdle of the post-season to Dundee Stars.

It is therefore understandable that Phillips - in his last-ever season as a full-time professional - wants to make up for lost time and create a dream ending to his illustrious career.

Over the years, since joining the Steelers in 2006, the 40-year-old has created plenty of memories to hold on to, as four league titles, four play-off crowns and a Challenge Cup proves.

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Jonathan Phillips is hoping to get his hands on the Elite League play-off trophy one last time this weekend. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley

Now he is targetting one last hurrah, taking him right back to where the first triumph of his Steelers career took place when he won his first play-off trophy back in 2007.

“One of the reasons you play hockey, or why I’ve certainly played hockey, hasn’t been for the money because we know there is no money there, it’s for the memories and the chance of making new memories every season,” said Phillips.

“I said to the boys before the quarter-final last week, we can’t miss an opportunity to make new memories - winning trophies is something that will always be with you and it’s the best time of your life when you can achieve it.”

Phillips isn’t daring to think any further ahead than the showdown with the Devils, but has has found it difficult not to dream about lifting the play-off trophy one last time as a winner.

BOWING OUT TOGETHER: Jonathan Phillips and Brendan Connolly will both play their last games for the Sheffield Steelers this weekend. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley

“It’s going to be about who makes the least number of mistakes,” he added. “We’ve matched up well against Cardiff this season but, to be honest, I’m not thinking about much past that game at the moment.

“But if we can get to that final, then it would mean absolutely everything if I could pick that trophy up one last time. If you could write your own script that is surely how it would be written, isn’t it?”

This weekend will also prove an emotional one for Phillips’ team-mate Brendan Connolly, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

