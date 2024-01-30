Leading 6-0 from the first leg in Coventry last week - when the Steelers produced a mesmerising first period of hockey to go 5-0 up initially - common sense would dictate that there is no way back for Danny Stewart’s team in tonight’s second leg at the Utilita Arena.

But this is sport and, as we have seen down the years, anything can happen.

That is why Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox has been preparing his players the same way as he has for any other game this season. After all, it has served them well, 14 points clear at the top of the Elite League regular season standings and with one foot in what would be their first Challenge Cup Final since winning it four years ago, their frst such triumph in the EIHL era.

NO CHANGE: Sheffield Steelers' players celebrate one of Scott Allen's two goals in the 6-0 win in Coventry last week. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

The one hiccup the Steelers have suffered in recent months - a 2-1 defeat at Fife Flyers which ended their unbeaten road record in the league this season - has been answered in emphatic style with four subsequent wins.

Coventry’s struggles following their hammering on home ice a week ago have continued, going down 5-2 at Belfast Giants before losing out 3-2 after a shootout at home to Glasgow Clan, who the Steelers face in a Friday-Saturday double-header later this week.

If they should need any further help, the Steelers have been in a similar position in the previous round of this competition.

On that occasion they had no problem building on their solid performance at Manchester Storm which brought a 5-1 win by recording the same margin of victory in the return leg just under two weeks later.

FOCUSSED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“Our mindset is that we’ve been in this situation before this year in this competition,” said Fox. “Momentum is everything in this game and you don’t want to take bad habits into any game and have it affect you, either that night or further down the line.

“So you just have to approach it as any other hockey game that you need to win in 60 minutes - that’s the only way you can prepare.

“We understand that they are the ones who are probably going to have to play a little riskier than normal and we feel like we can counter on those types of opportunities if they open up their game a little bit.

“We need to be solid defensively and not give them any momentum and if we score that first goal, it sets a completely different tempo and mindset.