Sheffield Steelers winning the battle for hearts and minds as well as points

Sheffield Steelers are attracting big crowds this season, in a post-pandemic world. Picture: Dean Woolley.

But, given the growth in attendances for Steelers’ games in recent weeks and since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, it looks like they are capturing hearts and minds, as well as the points they face-off for each night on the ice.

Last weekend saw the Steelers play both their EIHL games at home, a rarity given how the schedule usually throws up one home game and one road trip every weekend.

On both nights, the Steelers attracted 7,000-plus crowds, the Sunday night attendance for the nervy 3-2 win over Glasgow Clan beating the previous night’s figure of 7,382 by 64.

Sheffield Steelers regularly play in front of 6,000-plus crowds at the Utilita Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Understandably, such figures are only going to please Smith but he is aware of the need for him and both his on and off-ice teams to maintain their efforts in order to retain as many of those fans on a regular basis as possible.

They seem to be doing a pretty good job. So far this season, the Steelers’ average attendance was 6,424 going into last weekend.

Nobody knew how attendances would fare as the UK – along with the rest of the world – entered a post-pandemic world but it seems as if the Steelers’ faithful can’t get enough of their beloved sport.

“We were all exhausted after this weekend, but it is that hard work – not just over the past few weeks or months but over the last 10 years – that has seen our attendances rise even in this post pandemic and interrupted season,” said Smith.

“But that work doesn’t stop. We go again, putting ourselves out there telling the world that next Sunday we play again, against Cardiff and we want even more people cheering us on. There is a lot of competition out there for people’s attention and support – the cinema, bowling, other great sports and entertainment – we can’t take our foot off the gas.”