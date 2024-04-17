Sheffield Tigers eager to kickstart British Speedway title defence on home track

The Tigers have accumulated four points on their ROWE Motor Oil Premiership travels so far and grabbed their first full win of the season at Leicester last week.

Sheffield are at full strength for the home fixture that sees a quick return to Owlerton for popular Pole Tobiasz Musielak who was released by the club during the winter after two seasons as a Tiger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team boss Simon Stead reckons his former No.1 will lead a strong threat from the opposition but hopes his own riders will have enough to continue what he has described as a ‘bright enough’ start to the campaign.

Kyle Howarth and Sheffield Tigers welcome Kings Lynn (Picture: Marie Caley)

“But for a couple of hiccups on the road we could easily have added more to our tally,” Stead said.

“We’ve got four points on the board though - which to say we haven’t ridden at home yet, we’re pretty pleased with.

“The boys are desperate for a home fixture now though just to help them settle in a little bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”We can’t use the excuse of blowing cobwebs off anymore; all of our boys are riding more now and because of that I only think we’re going to get better and better.

“I do think King’s Lynn will be a tough contest though because they’ve got a very good team this year in my opinion.

“Tobi is obviously no stranger and he’ll have a point to prove coming back to Sheffield of course.

“But if we continue from where we left off at Leicester then I’m hopeful we can come out on top again in what should be another great contest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad