Sheffield Tigers eager to kickstart British Speedway title defence on home track
The Tigers have accumulated four points on their ROWE Motor Oil Premiership travels so far and grabbed their first full win of the season at Leicester last week.
Sheffield are at full strength for the home fixture that sees a quick return to Owlerton for popular Pole Tobiasz Musielak who was released by the club during the winter after two seasons as a Tiger.
Team boss Simon Stead reckons his former No.1 will lead a strong threat from the opposition but hopes his own riders will have enough to continue what he has described as a ‘bright enough’ start to the campaign.
“But for a couple of hiccups on the road we could easily have added more to our tally,” Stead said.
“We’ve got four points on the board though - which to say we haven’t ridden at home yet, we’re pretty pleased with.
“The boys are desperate for a home fixture now though just to help them settle in a little bit more.
”We can’t use the excuse of blowing cobwebs off anymore; all of our boys are riding more now and because of that I only think we’re going to get better and better.
“I do think King’s Lynn will be a tough contest though because they’ve got a very good team this year in my opinion.
“Tobi is obviously no stranger and he’ll have a point to prove coming back to Sheffield of course.
“But if we continue from where we left off at Leicester then I’m hopeful we can come out on top again in what should be another great contest.”
Admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available to buy on the night from 6pm at the turnstiles.