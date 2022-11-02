Sheffield Tigers missing two key riders for Premiership League Cup final second leg

Simon Stead and Sheffield Tigers look to end their season by winning the Premiership League Cup (Picture: Andy Garner)

Tigers take a 51-39 advantage over King’s Lynn Stars into the second leg of the final, which was originally due to be played two weeks ago, but postponed due to heavy rain.

Because of the rearrangement, Sheffield will be without Jack Holder and Justin Sedgmen who are out of the country due to prior commitments. They are though boosted by the return of Kyle Howarth.Tigers manager Simon Stead said: "It feels like we've been waiting for this meeting to come around forever

"Twelve points is a nice solid lead to bring into our home leg, but we need to apply ourselves properly because King's Lynn can ride Sheffield well.

"Hopefully we can go out on a high though and hopefully the lads will get another good level of support for one last time in 2022."

