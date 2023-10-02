Sheffield Tigers meet Ipswich Witches in the first leg of the Sports Insure Premiership Grand Final on Tuesday night.

The first leg should have been played Monday but was postponed due to bad weather in Suffolk.

Robert Lambert and Connor Mountain will once again deputise for the Steel City side who will be looking to produce a positive display ahead of the decider at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time the teams who finished third and fourth in the regular standings have met in the Grand Final.

Australian Chris Holder will ride for Sheffield Tigers in the Premiership Grand Final (Picture: MIKAEL FRITZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheffield’s last league title came in the second tier in 2017, where they beat Ipswich to lift the trophy.

And as little as three weeks ago, Ipswich defeated the Tigers to claim the Knockout Cup – something which team boss Simon Stead reckons will motivate his group even further ahead of the first leg.

“That Knockout Cup Final hurt us,” he said.

“But I think from that disappointment we’ve improved and we are a better team now than when we faced Ipswich at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We may have a patched-up team but the lads who have come in have mixed really, really well with our regular riders and there’s a real determination about all of them to get the job done now.