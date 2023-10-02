Sheffield Tigers seek revenge on Ipswich Witches in Premiership Grand Final
The first leg should have been played Monday but was postponed due to bad weather in Suffolk.
Robert Lambert and Connor Mountain will once again deputise for the Steel City side who will be looking to produce a positive display ahead of the decider at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30).
It is the first time the teams who finished third and fourth in the regular standings have met in the Grand Final.
Sheffield’s last league title came in the second tier in 2017, where they beat Ipswich to lift the trophy.
And as little as three weeks ago, Ipswich defeated the Tigers to claim the Knockout Cup – something which team boss Simon Stead reckons will motivate his group even further ahead of the first leg.
“That Knockout Cup Final hurt us,” he said.
“But I think from that disappointment we’ve improved and we are a better team now than when we faced Ipswich at that time.
“We may have a patched-up team but the lads who have come in have mixed really, really well with our regular riders and there’s a real determination about all of them to get the job done now.
“We will get our heads down and go again and I’m sure it will be a fantastic final over two legs.“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a Club since stepping up into the Premiership; we reached the semi-finals in our first year, we narrowly, narrowly missed out on the title last season, so now it’s time to go one better and win it for the very first time.”