Sheffield Tigers Speedway up for Belle Vue fight in first Premiership Grand Final

The Tigers set up the tie with the men from Manchester by completing a 108-72 semi-final aggregate win over Wolverhampton.

It is a first ever top-flight Grand Final for the South Yorkshire side - and it couldn’t be a more intriguing head-to-head.

Since stepping up to the Premiership last year, just two points separate the two Roses rivals over the course of four meetings.

Sheffield Tigers Speedway are in their first Premiership Grand Final this week (Picture: Andy Garner)

Tigers boss Simon Stead said: “We know that Belle Vue will be serious customers and very difficult to beat.

“We know that we need to continue riding at our very best, possibly even step it up another level because they’re going to be just as up for it as we are.

“We can head into this Grand Final proud and full of confidence though because every single one of those boys has been riding their socks off.

“Things haven’t gone to plan at Belle Vue when we’ve been there in the league this season - but what’s happened before counts for nothing.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) manager Simon Stead, (Picture: Marie Caley)

“We know the job in hand, we know how dominant they are around their own place - but nobody is unbeatable.

“I believe we are riding much better as a team than the last time we went to Manchester, I don’t actually think we could’ve been riding any worse than we were at that point.

“I think we can go into the first leg and give Belle Vue the respect they deserve but also have the belief that we can do a job."

