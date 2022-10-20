The South Yorkshire side hold a 51-39 lead over Kings’ Lynn going into tonight’s Premiership League Cup final second leg at Owlerton Stadium.

They also boast a 100 per cent record over the Norfolk outfit this term with five wins out of five and haven’t lost to King’s Lynn since rejoining the top flight two seasons ago.But Stead said: “We might be in a commanding position, but nothing is won just yet.

“With all the expectation now on us to go and seal the deal, it means King’s Lynn will come to us in a relaxed, yet gritty mood which makes them a dangerous prospect.

Can Simon Stead and Sheffield Tigers finish the season with some silverware? (Picture: Andy Garner)

“So I’ve told our lads I want to see the same commitment and determination that I saw on Monday, and if they replicate that then we should have enough. That would be some consolation to not winning the league.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"