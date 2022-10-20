Sheffield Tigers Speedway's League Cup final v King's Lynn OFF due to heavy rain
Sheffield Tigers have been made to wait for the League Cup trophy coronation.
Simon Stead’s team held a 12-point advantage going into the second leg of the Premiership League Cup final at Owlerton Stadium on Thursday night.
But the tie has been postponed due to the heavy rain on Thursday.
A Sheffield statement read: “The club are now in talks with stadium bosses regarding the availability of Owlerton and news on a potential restaging will be announced in due course.”