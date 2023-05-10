All Sections
Sheffield Tigers were hoping to stage a meeting at Owlerton Stadium for the first time in five weeks with the visit of Wolverhampton in the Premiership tonight.

By Nick Westby
Published 10th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:27 BST

The date was initially set for the Tigers’ home leg of their Knockout Cup semi-final - but with the Wolves’ quarter-final decider at Belle Vue postponed earlier this week, the two club’s agreed to bring forward the league date.

However, Thursday night’s fixture has been postponed due to the heavy rain in Sheffield.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) back in action against Wolverhampton tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)
Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) back in action against Wolverhampton tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)
