Sheffield Tigers win speedway's Premiership League Cup final over King's Lynn
Sheffield Tigers finally got their hands on some Premiership silverware when they won the League Cup final at Owlerton Stadium last night.
Having been denied victory in the Premiership Grand Final last month, and then made to wait for two weeks for the second leg of their League Cup final with King’s Lynn Stars, Tigers finally got the job done.
They were leading 50-34 on the night, 101-73 on aggregate, when rain forced an abandonment with 14 of the 15 heats raced and Sheffield deserving winners.