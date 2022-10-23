Simon Middleton hits back at ‘hilarious’ England criticism after big win over South Africa

Forwards Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell scored hat-tricks in a 13-try demolition that means the tournament favourites finish emphatic winners of Pool C.

Middleton admits England had been stung by the negative fallout to their hard-fought 13-7 victory over France in their pivotal group match last weekend.

“I thought the reaction after the France game was hilarious. It blew my mind to be honest,” said Middleton.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 08: England coach Simon Middleton looks on during the Pool C Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand match between Fiji and England at Eden Park on October 08, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“It was pretty disrespectful to France because they are the best defensive side in the world. They have some great players and that was a real arm wrestle of a Test match.

"There were a lot of nerves because everyone knew what was at stake, and now that’s all unravelled.