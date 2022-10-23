Simon Middleton hits back at ‘hilarious’ England criticism after big win over South Africa
ENGLAND head coach Simon Middleton hit back at critics of his team after the Red Roses crushed South Africa 75-0 to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Australia.
Forwards Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell scored hat-tricks in a 13-try demolition that means the tournament favourites finish emphatic winners of Pool C.
Middleton admits England had been stung by the negative fallout to their hard-fought 13-7 victory over France in their pivotal group match last weekend.
“I thought the reaction after the France game was hilarious. It blew my mind to be honest,” said Middleton.
Most Popular
“It was pretty disrespectful to France because they are the best defensive side in the world. They have some great players and that was a real arm wrestle of a Test match.
"There were a lot of nerves because everyone knew what was at stake, and now that’s all unravelled.
“Winning the game was absolutely essential and we won the game categorically on everything but the scoreboard."