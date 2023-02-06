The Yorkshireman who masterminded the longest unbeaten streak in women’s rugby union history is to stand down as head coach of England.

Simon Middleton, who led England on a 30-game unbeaten run that took them all the way to an agonising three-point defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup final in November, will step aside after the Women’s Six Nations.

The 57-year-old from Knottingley who played rugby league for neighbouring Castleford Tigers, joined the RFU in 2014 and led the England Women Sevens during the World Series campaign, as well as taking a role as assistant coach for the 2014 Rugby World Cup in France where England were crowned champions.

He steered them to two World Cup finals as head coach, that record-breaking 30-match winning run and five Six Nations titles, four of them grand slams.

Record tenure: England coach Simon Middleton took the Red Roses on a 30-match unbeaten run that fell one game short. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Middleton will stand down after this Spring’s Six Nations, which begins next month, allowing the RFU time to appoint a successor to take them through to their home World Cup in 2025.

Middleton said: “Representing England in a coaching or playing capacity must be the pinnacle of any sporting career, and I can’t put into words how proud and fortunate I’ve been to be able to do this for the last nine years.

“Outside of my family, rugby has been my life, giving me purpose, direction, great memories, and even greater friends. Growing up as a lad from Knottingley in Yorkshire I was inspired by the likes of Sir Bill Beaumont, Will Carling and the great England sides of the 70s, 80s and 90s, so to find myself so heavily involved with England in the game I love was a dream come true.

“This job has created a life I’d only ever dreamt of. Hopefully, what we have managed to achieve reflects well. It means the world to me to represent my country and the RFU. With whatever I do, I always work as hard as I can and I can honestly say I’ve never done anything without giving my best, it’s not always been good enough but I have always given my all."

Simon Middleton will stand down as the England head coach after the TikTok Women's Six Nations (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Middleton brought professionalism to the women’s game. On the occasions the Red Roses came up to Doncaster to play internationals, the attitude, commitment and conditioning of England’s players always outshone that of their opponents.

His coaching helped another Yorkshirewoman reach the top of the game, second-row forward Zoe Aldcroft of Scarborough who was named women's world player of the year in December 2021, on the same night Middleton was named coach of the year.

“During this tenure, I have worked with incredible players and staff and I will miss the daily interactions. I would like to say a huge thank you for their efforts and everything they have done to support the programme and contribute to our success,” continued Middleton.

“I’ve seen a lot change over the nine years I’ve been involved and the development of the women’s game has been remarkable.

“I am privileged to have been able to influence the English game which even now seems surreal.

