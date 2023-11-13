Injured Jockeys Fund president Sir Anthony McCoy and vice-president Jack Berry have issued a joint-statement underlining the organisation’s support for Graham Lee, however long his recuperation takes.

Seriously injured: Popular jockey Graham Lee is intensive care following a fall at Newcastle last Friday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

National Hunt’s greatest rider McCoy shared the weighing room with Irishman Lee during the 47-year-old’s first part of his career, during which he was a Grand National-winning jump jockey.

Bedale-based Lee then turned his attentions the Flat, where he won an Ascot Gold Cup on Trip To Paris and the Nunthorpe on Alpha Delphini.

It emerged on Sunday that the injuries Lee suffered in a fall at Newcastle on Friday were very serious, with an MRI scan showing an unstable cervical fracture which was causing damage to his spinal cord.

Victory: Graham Lee riding Glengarry, right, on their way to winning the Join Racing TV Now Handicap at Redcar in June 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images)

The statement read: “Like everyone in racing, we at the Injured Jockeys Fund are all devastated with the news of the injuries Graham Lee sustained from his horrific fall at Newcastle on Friday.

“All our thoughts are with Graham, his wife Becky, and their family. As bad as Graham’s injuries are, please do rest assured that our team at the IJF will look after his needs to assist him in his recovery and predicament for as long as it takes.

“Whatever help he and his family needs, we will be there to provide it.”

Julie Harrington, the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, also sent her best wishes.

She said: “We are shocked to hear the distressing news regarding the injuries suffered by Graham Lee. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and the whole sport is praying for one of its finest ambassadors.

“We are doing everything we can to support Graham and his family, and we ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

A bruised foot has scuppered hopes of Tommy’s Oscar lining up in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, with a trip to Ireland over the Christmas period a possibility providing he returns to full fitness in good time.

Ann and Ian Hamilton’s stable star made a brilliant return to action when giving weight and a beating to his rivals at Kelso last month and then wasn’t disgraced when stepping up in trip at Aintree for the Old Roan Chase, where he finished a valiant fourth.

With connections still not convinced he truly stays the two-and-a-half miles and minimal options being available back down in trip, Tommy’s Oscar was poised to take on a cast that could include Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon at Prestbury Park before injury struck.

“He was supposed to go to Cheltenham, but he has a bruised foot,” said owner Ian Hamilton.

The weather continues to take its toll on racing fixtures.

Yesterday’s meeting at Carlisle was abandoned, while today’s seven-card fixture at Fairyhouse in Ireland has been lost.

