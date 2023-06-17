Two best friends from Wakefield are preparing to compete at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin as part of the first-ever GB ID (Intellectual Disability) Hockey squad.

Rob Crosse, 19, and Tom Shaw, 18, have been named in a 10-strong squad for the games, which will feature thousands of athletes with a range of intellectual disabilities.

Both players represent Wakefield Hockey Club and had successful trials with GB Hockey at Bisham Abbey. Fellow Wakefield Hockey Club star Brooke Lammas has also been named in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this year’s hockey competition, Great Britain will compete against 13 other nations including Belgium and Egypt.

Rob Crosse was inspired to take up hockey by the 2012 Olympics.

Before flying out to Berlin, Rob said: “I remember watching the 2012 Olympics on the television with my mum and I decided that I wanted to play hockey after that. I was eight years old then and I haven’t stopped playing since. I think it’s going to be awesome in Berlin and a great adventure, playing new countries and meeting new people.”

Tom’s dad Simon added: “Tom started playing with his best mate Rob nine years ago so it is an amazing journey to get to this point. We’d have never had thought that it would end up with them playing for their country and going to the Olympics – it's extraordinary really.”