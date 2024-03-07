Sprotbrough Cricket Club receives support from local housebuilder

The sponsorship will deliver new kits for both senior and junior players, supporting the overall upkeep of the club while ensuring they can continue to grow within the local community and expand their team.

Situated just a few hundred yards from Copley Park, Sprotbrough Cricket Club has been at the heart of the community since 1886. With a thriving outfit of five senior teams and five junior teams from Under 9’s to Under 18’s, the club is committed to developing local talent and providing a hub for cricket in the local community. With bold ambitions for the team’s success, Sprotbrough Cricket Club continues to expand with the help of Crest Nicholson, securing a new evening league and girls fixtures last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We’re proud to support Sprotbrough Cricket Club, who form a crucial part of the community in Yorkshire. Grassroots sporting clubs like these helps to build stronger and safer communities, along with helping children to develop key skills and make friends for life. We wish the team the best of luck for the season ahead and are looking forward to fostering a long term partnership!”

Cricket ball in grass

John Marsh, Vice Chair at Sprotbrough Cricket Club, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Crest Nicholson for sponsoring our new kit as we start this season, and it’s fantastic for our players and club to build a relationship with such a high-profile company. We are a friendly, sociable and inclusive cricket club and welcome everybody in the community to get on board.”

Situated 300 yards from the cricket ground, residents at Copley Park can enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need on their doorstep. From plenty of open green spaces nearby to the rich array of pubs and restaurants on your doorstep, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For families, popular local schools Including Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School (rated Good by Ofsted) are ideally located, with Yorkshire Wildlife Park just twenty minutes away.

Copley Park is perfect for those looking for a semi-rural lifestyle, whilst also having great access to the M1 just minutes away, connecting to Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham. The development is located a twelve minute drive to Doncaster train station providing quick public transport services with trains to Sheffield in thirty minutes and London St Pancras in one hour and forty-five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad