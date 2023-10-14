Squash set to realise Olympic dream in 2028 as Dunnington and Queens share top spot in Yorkshire Premier League

As squash absorbed the news of the sport’s apparent inclusion in the Olympic Games this week, the Yorkshire Premier League marched on with Dunnington and Queens grabbing the early initiative.

Dunnington made it two wins from two by trouncing a weakened Pontefract 1 by 20-4. The York-based club's squad is looking very strong as they bid to reclaim the title they won in 2018 and 2019.

South African Luke McFarland and Indian newcomer Prithvi Singh got the home side off and running with straight games victories, before Michael Andrews won a tough four-setter with Ponte's Adam Taylor to clinch the bonus points.

The signing of Owain Taylor from Chapel Allerton has beefed up Dunningtons top order, with former world No 20 Chris Simpson dropped to second string. Both won on Wednesday night, but were pushed hard though by young New Zealander Elijah Thomas and Tom Bamford respectively.

British junior champion Jonah Bryant wins on his debut as Queens of Halifax continued unbeaten start to Yorkshire League season.

The only other side with a 100 per cent record is 2022 title winners, Queens of Halifax. They gave a debut to two-time British Junior champion Jonah Bryant and his court craft proved critical in sealing a tense 16-8 home win over Doncaster.

A see-saw night began with Danny Bray defeating England junior Asia Harris and maverick Bader Almaghrebi overcoming world No 53 Millie Tomlinson, both in four games.

Back came Donny though, with Lewis Doughty beating former England coach Josh Taylor and Hampshire player Toby Ponting conquering veteran James Earles.

That set up a match decider at top string which youngster Bryant took in three tight games against New Zealand's Joel Arscott.

Somewhat frighteningly for their rivals, Queens still have Wales' Emyr Evans, former British Junior Open champion Finnlay Withington and another highly talented England youngster, Sam Osborne-Wylde, in their squad.opening-night defeat to thump bottom-placed Woodfield 20-0.

Nick Wall Snr and Nick Wall Jnr both turned out for their home club at opposite ends of the team and won in straight games, Matt Gregory and Adam Turner did likewise and three-time world champion Nick Matthew also made short work of Alex Cutts at second string.

Ferriby Hall were made to wait for their first win as a Premier League side as they went down 8-6 at Ponteract 2.

The contest was over quite rapidly after opening wins for the hosts' lower order of Joe Royle and Chester Dockray, followed up by a gruelling five-game victory for Isaac Green over Yusef Forster and Ben Hetherington's quickfire dismantling of Ben Sockett.

Ferriby Hall did make a dent at to string though where Ben Smith, the world No.74 from Grimsby, notched up a good four-game win over Kiwi Mason Smales.

Elsewhere, Harrogate got themselves off the mark by winning 18-5 at Abbeydale.