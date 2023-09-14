St Leger Festival: King Charles looks to emulate Queen by winning Doncaster's showpiece

The Betfred St Leger Festival gets underway today with the titular final British classic of the season the undoubted highlight of the four-day meeting.

His Majesty King Charles III will be looking to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II by winning racing's oldest Classic on Saturday afternoon (3.35).

The Royal colours were carried to victory in five British Classics during the late Queen’s reign - including Dunfermline on Town Moor in 1977 - and Desert Hero is now third favourite at 5-1 with sponsors Betfred to give King Charles and Queen Camilla their first Classic success, with the Royal couple also set to be in attendance. Thousands of racegoers are expected to flock to Town Moor in the coming days starting with today’s Ladies Day where the feature race, the Group 2 Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (3.35), offers a first prize of £82,000.

Off the track, Doncaster Rovers Belles football team are the day’s guests of honour and the racecourse has commissioned Estelle Pearce and Doncaster-based hat Milliner Clare Barker to design and create a bespoke hat for Belles captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew to wear on the day, which will be auctioned after the festival to raise funds for the Belles.

Who will emulate David Egan riding Eldar Eldarov in winning the Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse on September 11, 2022 in Doncaster, England. (PIcture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Friday sees the running of the historic stayers’ race, the Doncaster Cup (3.00), which was established in 1766 - ten years before the St Leger - and is the third leg of the Stayers’ Triple Crown - alongside the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup.

Victory in the Group Two, run over a shade under two miles and two furlongs, gives the winner an automatic entry into the Melbourne Cup. Top stayers Broome, Coltrane and Trueshan could go to post for this year’s renewal won twice in recent years by Stradivarius.

Saturday’s main event is the Betfred St Leger run over a mile and six furlongs - the oldest of Britain’s five Classics and the final leg of the fabled Triple Crown alongside the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby.

Won last year by Eldar Eldarov - who landed the Irish equivalent last weekend – King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Desert Hero, trained by Skipton-born William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand is sure to be popular with punters.

"I am incredibly proud to have the privilege of showcasing this stunning bespoke hat on Ladies' Day at the Betfred St Leger Festival. This hat is not just a fashion statement, it represents the unity and strength of our community here in Doncaster." Jessica Tugby-Andrew of Doncaster Rovers Belles on the bespoke hat for Ladies Day at the St Leger Festival.

Marquand said: “It would be amazing (to win a second Betfred St Leger), and I think the magnitude of it possibly being Desert Hero for the King and Queen is not lost on me after I had that experience at Royal Ascot.”

Riding legend Frankie Dettori, who retires later this year, will be bidding for his final Classic success on John and Thady Gosden’s Gregory - who suffered the first defeat of his career in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month - with the Italian hoping to land a seventh win in the race.

Sunday’s final day is a new addition to the Festival - which was traditionally staged between Wednesday and Saturday - the St Leger Community Funday - the highlight being the Leger Legends charity race.