Teenager Stan Moody says there is “no pressure” after winning the ‘Battle of Yorkshire’ to secure a two-year World Snooker Tour card.

The 16-year-old from Halifax beat Liam Pullen, 17, from Wiggington near York, 5-1 to clinch the 2023 WSF Junior Championship in Sydney, Australia.

For two Yorkshire teenagers to make it the world final - in snooker’s biggest junior title - is a huge achievement for White Rose snooker, and Moody’s prize is a place among snooker’s elite from the start of the 2023-24 season.

“I’m just going to enjoy it [being on the main tour], the first two years will hold no pressure for me, I am just there for the experience,” said Moody.

Stan Moody on the way to winning the world junior title (Picture: Matt Huart)

“I love Judd Trump, I love the way he plays. I’d like to say I play like that in certain ways, I love him. It would be great to play him, I would just love the experience, probably on the TV table as well.”

Moody took control of the match by reeling off the first four frames.

Pullen - who scored the highest break ever made in a WSF event, 143, during the quarter-finals - cut the deficit to 4-1, but a 54 break secured the title for Moody.

“It means everything to me,” said Moody. “It still hasn’t sunk in. I’m over the moon obviously to beat a player like Liam in the final and on a different day it could have been him but today it was my day.

World junior champion Stan Moody from Halifax (Picture: Matt Huart)

“I wasn’t expecting too much [pre-tournament], I was treating it as a holiday that involved snooker. I thought what happens, happens, it was just another tournament and it has paid off and I have just enjoyed it.

“My dad [Nigel] has done everything for me, paid for everything, takes me everywhere and looks after me, does the things that people don’t see, so I’m very grateful. I’d also like to thank all of my sponsors who have been a massive help.”