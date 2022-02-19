Sheffield Steelers coach Aaron Fox staying focussed on own camp during Elite League title run-in

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

They remain in pole position in the Elite League regular season standings despite Wednesday’s 5-3 defeat Glasgow Clan, their disappointment on the long coach ride home eased somewhat once they learned that title rivals Cardiff Devils had also drawn a blank on their own trip north of the border when losing out 3-2 at Dundee Stars.

It means the Devils remain in third spot, four points adrift of the Steelers and having played four games more.

Second-placed Belfast Giants continue to pose the biggest threat to the Steelers’ title aspirations, sitting three points adrift having played one game more.

RUN OVER: Former Sheffield Steelers' forward Mathieu Roy makes life difficult during Glasgow Clan's 5-3 win in Sxcotland on Wednesday night. Picture: Al Goold

There will obviously be a number of twists and turns to come between now and the end of April when the regular season now concludes but Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, who again has Leeds Knights’ centre Brandon Whistle on his bench tonight, is trying to concentrate only on what his own team is doing.

“Dundee winning was obviously good for us after we lost at Glasgow,” said Fox. “But I’m trying not to scoreboard-watch too much.

“We’re just trying to focus on our own game and I feel like if we do that and take care of our own results, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.

“Wednesday was a game we probably could have won, but we didn’t and that is just the way it goes. But I loved our pushback, we’ve got a good character group.”