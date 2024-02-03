Steve Borthwick must deliver in Six Nations now England team is his, says Dylan Hartley

That is the verdict of Dylan Hartley, England’s former captain, who has welcomed Borthwick’s bold selection decisions as England get their campaign under way against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Twelve months ago, Borthwick was only a few weeks into his England tenure after inheriting a dispirited bunch from the ashes of the Eddie Jones reign.

The Red Rose subsequently lost two of their five games in the northern hemisphere tournament, and three of their first nine going into an autumn World Cup in which they benefitted from a favourable draw to reach the semi-finals and push eventual champions South Africa all the way.

Now is the time to judge Steve Borthwick (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

That result, plus another soft opening for England and the fresh look to their squad, means England are dark horses for the 2024 Six Nations, believes Hartley.

“It is a fortunate draw – starting with Italy and then Wales at home,” said Hartley, who was capped 97 by times by England and was captain during an 18-match unbeaten run under Jones.

"They face France away which is always difficult but that is at the tail end of the tournament when the team has been together a long time.

"The Six Nations is all about momentum and growing and getting better as you go.

New start: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso of England passes the ball to Jamie George during the England Captain's Run ahead of the Guinness Six Nations 2024 (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The first game is all about winning and England should win. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, but it is a perfect opportunity for England to grow into the tournament.

"Wales are not firing on all cylinders and are going through change. That should be a good scalp.

"By the time they get round to France and Ireland, and not forgetting Scotland, they’ll have momentum.

"Everyone will be looking at France and Ireland and their World Cup heartache. If anyone has got heartache it should be England who came third!

George Ford of England speaks with Kevin Sinfield, Defence Coach of England, during the England Captain's Run ahead of the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match against Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"England will quietly go about their business under the radar and will surprise a lot of people.”

And if they don’t, then Hartley would not be surprised to see the spotlight shining on his old England pack-mate Borthwick.

“Steve got given a team pre World Cup and with the need to survive he picked a very experienced squad,” Hartley told Instant Casino.

"It was a time when stability was needed on the big stage. This is the first time Steve can put his fingerprints on the team. I am really looking forward to seeing his culture and philosophy. They will be stronger for their experience In France. A far tighter group.

“So this is the first time to judge Steve properly. This is not Eddie’s team now, he has made his selections.

"If you want to be judgmental this is where Steve lives and dies by the sword. He will come under the pump if it doesn’t go well and if it does which we all want to see he will get the praise.”

Nowhere is ‘Steve’s team’ embodied most than in the backs.

England have given a debut to centre Fraser Dingwall while fly-half Fin Smith and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will come off the bench.

Alex Mitchell has overcome an infected cut on his leg to form a half-back axis with George Ford.

"Marcus Smith going down and Owen Farrell not available gives Fin Smith his chance," said Hartley.

"Italy is the perfect game for George Ford to start, control the game, get England in front and then for Fin to emerge.

"An example of that was Alex Mitchell who didn’t make the World Cup squad initially and then became England’s No 1 scrum-half. Fin could do the same at fly-half.

“Alex wasn’t selected for the World Cup and ended up being the main man. He is that sort of instinctive rugby player we love, a younger version of Danny Care, who knows how to run. He is the type of player England needs to provide that spark. You don’t want that totally structured approach.

"You need someone who can test defences and keep defenders honest around the rucks.

"Finn Smith has been performing unbelievably well and has his opportunity because Marcus and Owen aren’t there."

The selection of Hartley's old Northampton Saints team-mate Dingwall at inside centre is a particular boon for the former hooker.

England have been unable to find a potent, enduring answer to who plays inside centre for the best part of two decades.

The next player to be given the opportunity to prove he is the solution is Dingwall, who profits from injuries to Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence to take the number 12 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico and possibly beyond. Dingwall has added three kilos of muscle for this season and plays with greater physicality as a result, especially in defence, but his true skill is an all-rounder.

“Fraser is an old head. He has been chipping away and it is great to see international recognition come,” said Hartley.