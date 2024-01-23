Steve Borthwick's England team heading to a Yorkshire stadium for open training session during Six Nations
The training session will be held at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Friday, March 1, with tickets available for £1 and available to purchase HERE.
Borthwick and his squad will head north during the second fallow week of the competition to continue their preparations for the round-four clash against Ireland at Twickenham the following week.
England kick-off their Six Nationsl campaign in Rome against Italy on Saturday February 3.
Pete Kitchen, York Community Stadium manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming England men’s senior team to the LNER Community Stadium.
“This is a multi-purpose venue that caters for both the local community and elite sport. We can’t wait to welcome rugby fans from around the country to our home.”
It is not the first time England’s men’s team have visited Yorkshire, they were frequent visitors to Leeds in Stuart Lancaster’s time as head coach.