Steve Borthwick's England team heading to a Yorkshire stadium for open training session during Six Nations

The training session will be held at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Friday, March 1, with tickets available for £1 and available to purchase HERE.

Borthwick and his squad will head north during the second fallow week of the competition to continue their preparations for the round-four clash against Ireland at Twickenham the following week.

England kick-off their Six Nationsl campaign in Rome against Italy on Saturday February 3.

George Ford of England in action during the World Cup (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Pete Kitchen, York Community Stadium manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming England men’s senior team to the LNER Community Stadium.

“This is a multi-purpose venue that caters for both the local community and elite sport. We can’t wait to welcome rugby fans from around the country to our home.”