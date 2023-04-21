Tadej Pogacar's relentless form making Tom Pidcock a better rider ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Tom Pidcock believes Tadej Pogacar is forcing him to become a better rider as the Slovenian continues his remarkable dominance of the cycling season.

Pogacar on Wednesday added La Fleche Wallonne to a palmares which has now seen him claim an incredible 12 wins in 18 days of racing this season.

Having already won the Amstel Gold Race last weekend, Pogacar will start Sunday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege aiming to become only the third man to complete a hat-trick of the Ardennes Classics.

The 24-year-old double Tour de France winner is inevitably earning comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx, and while challenging him is a daunting prospect for the rest of the peloton, Yorkshireman Pidcock credits the UAE Team Emirates rider with raising the bar.

Tom Pidcock, Ineos Grenadiers, leads Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emiratesin the AMSTEL GOLD 2023 MEN'S RACE (Picture: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“He’s the best rider in the world right now, let’s not beat around the bush,” said Pidcock, pictured.

“Each time we line up we try to figure out how we can beat him. I think as well, every time we race against him he also makes me better. He is the standard that me and everybody else needs to beat at the moment.”

There was almost an inevitability in the way Pogacar powered clear of the field on the Mur de Huy to win on Wednesday. Pidcock was in the lead group on the steepest sections of the climb but faded to finish 18th, days after taking third at the Amstel Gold Race.

Pidcock still believes he is missing “half a percent” after suffering concussion in a crash at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, forcing him to miss Milan-Sanremo and losing time on the bike, but put Wednesday’s result down to bad positioning on the approach to the decisive climb.

Unstoppable: Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, centre wins the 2023 Amstel Gold, with Tom Pidcock of Leeds in third. (Picture: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

“We were at the back, we messed up our lead-in to the Mur,” Pidcock explained. “I did pretty decent numbers but my effort finished with 400 metres to go. I think it bodes well. It’s a shame but I also feel like I can win Fleche in the future from that race even though it was not a good result.”

Liege-Bastogne-Liege will be Pidcock’s last road race before he turns his attention to the mountain bike World Cups. The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who won Strade Bianchi earlier this season, plans to return to the road for the Tour de Suisse in June before the Tour de France.