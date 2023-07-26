All Sections
Terrell Allen to add ball-handling and court vision to Yorkshire basketball club Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks have made their second new signing of the summer, adding to their backcourt with the acquisition of American guard Terrell Allen.
By Nick Westby
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

The 27-year-old who graduated from one of the more prestigious basketball schools in America, Georgetown University, has played professional basketball in three different European countries before opting to make Sheffield his next port of call.

Allen, from Maryland, has played in Turkey, Austria and Macedonia, the latter spell with KK Kumanova seeing him average 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

A dynamic guard, he comes with a reputation for skilful ball-handling, scoring ability, and exceptional court vision.

Terrell Allen playing in Europe before joining Sheffield Sharks.Terrell Allen playing in Europe before joining Sheffield Sharks.
Terrell Allen playing in Europe before joining Sheffield Sharks.

The Sharks, who are moving into a new facility at the Park Community Arena powered by Canon Medical Systems in October, believe Allen’s versatility on both ends of the floor make him one of the most exciting signings of the summer.

Allen said: “I am truly honoured to join the Sharks and look forward to competing in the British Basketball League. The league and the team seem to be heading in a great direction and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Terrell is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to have him as part of our roster.

"His skill-set and more importantly his experience will undoubtedly strengthen our team and contribute to our goals this season.”

Terrell Allen graduated from Georgetown University.Terrell Allen graduated from Georgetown University.
Terrell Allen graduated from Georgetown University.

Allen is the second newcomer to the Sharks after Jubril Adekoya from Leicester Riders, and joins Bennett Koch, Jordan Ratinho and Jalon Pipkins on next season’s roster.

