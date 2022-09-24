Terri Harper unconcerned by jump in weight divisions as he faces Hannah Rankin for WBA super-welterweight crown

The 25-year-old from Yorkshire lost her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles as she was knocked out on her feet by American Alycia Baumgardner last autumn.

She returned to the ring in March to claim the WBA inter-continental lightweight title but will step up another two divisions in Nottingham on Saturday night when she faces Hannah Rankin for the WBA super-welterweight title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m excited, this is the first camp that I can say I’ve really enjoyed, not just because of the weight but everything else,” she said.

Hannah Rankin and Terri Harper face off after their weigh-in. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

"I feel I have my chance to become world champion again, I’ve got the fire burning and I’m hungry for it and I know getting the win at the weekend will open even more doors, so I am excited."

Harper was a super-featherweight champion for over two years but admitted it was “reckless” fighting at that level.

"Me cutting weight to get to super-featherweight, that was reckless, and I was fighting world-class fighters under-fueled, tired, and unhappy," she added.