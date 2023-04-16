All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
5 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
8 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
8 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
9 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
10 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

'The best routine of my life' - Halifax's Luke Whitehouse wins European Gymnastics gold medal

Halifax’s Luke Whitehouse claimed a brilliant gold for Great Britain in the men's floor final at the European gymnastics championships in Turkey.

By YP Sport
Published 16th Apr 2023, 20:04 BST

Whitehouse, 20 – who trains at Leeds Gymnastics club - scored 14.900 points to take the title in Antalya ahead of Olympic and European champion Artem Dolgopyat.

"That was probably the best routine of my life," said Whitehouse following the triumph on his major championships debut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I knew I had it in me, and knew I could do it, I'm over the moon."

Most Popular
Britain's Luke Whitehouse reacts after performing the men's floor final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)Britain's Luke Whitehouse reacts after performing the men's floor final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Luke Whitehouse reacts after performing the men's floor final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Whitehouse’s Leeds Gymnastics Club team-mate Harry Hepworth finished fourth.

Becky Downie followed Whitehouse’s title to take silver in the women’s uneven bars following her recovery from an Achilles problem.

The 31-year-old, who was sidelined for nine months with the injury, nailed her twisting dismount to score 14.233 and finish behind Italy’s Alice D’Amato.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s hard to put this into words,” said Downie, who missed out on selection for the delayed Tokyo Olympics. “It’s more than a medal, it’s everything it means on my journey.

New European floor champion, Halifax's and Leeds Gymnastics club member Luke Whitehouse (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)New European floor champion, Halifax's and Leeds Gymnastics club member Luke Whitehouse (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
New European floor champion, Halifax's and Leeds Gymnastics club member Luke Whitehouse (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

“The feeling of being back and part of the team in the environment and knowing and proving I can do it again is incredible and hard to describe.”

Elsewhere, Courtney Tulloch scored 14.66 in the men’s rings final to finish in sixth.

Jessica Gadirova secured a hat-trick of golds at the European Gymnastics Championships after taking top spot in the women’s floor final on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gadirova, 18, saw off team-mate Alice Kinsella as Great Britain completed a superb one-two finish on the final day of the championships in Turkey.

Gadirova took her third straight European title on the floor with a total of 14.000 points, while Kinsella, 22, scored 13.666.

“The experience has been amazing and I cannot believe what is happening,” said Gadirova, who also claimed gold in both the women’s all-round and team competitions.

“It has been such an amazing championships and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. That is the reason I am a gymnast because I love to perform on the floor. I gave it everything today.”

Related topics:HalifaxTurkeyGreat Britain