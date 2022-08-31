Three-point king Jordan Ratinho back with Sheffield Sharks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old Californian, who holds a dual Portuguse passport, established himself as one of the deadliest shooters from outside the arc in his first full season in the BBL last season with Sharks.

He had a 40.9 per cent shooting percentage from three-point range, a statistic that helped Sheffield to a second-place finish in the league last season before they fizzled out with a quarter-final exit at the hands of Glasgow Rocks.

Part of that was due to the number of injuries they suffered, which prompted head coach Atiba Lyons to play Ratinho for the full 40 minutes on a number of occasions down the stretch of the season.

Jordan Ratinho: Californian guard is heading back to Sheffield for a second full season. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

That durability of the 6ft 5in guard from the University of San Francisco, allied with his shooting accuracy, made him one of the key targets this summer for the Sharks organisation.

“Jordan’s development continued this past season, and we are looking to see that same growth heading into the upcoming one,” said Lyons.

“He is one of our smartest and toughest players, never complains and always gets the job done.

“He can be a nightmare for the opposition with his outside shooting, his defence, and his fearless ability to attack the rim in traffic.”

Jordan Ratinho had a 40% shooting accruacy from behind the arc (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

For his part, Ratinho is looking forward to making his return for a third season at a club he first joined on New Year’s Day, 2021.

“I’m excited to get back, it’s great to see so many guys returning,” said Ratinho.

“The consistency will be there, and we will be able to hit the ground running.

“I feel like we could really do something special with this team this season.”

Ratinho, who averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season, becomes the eighth member of the 2022/23 roster for the Sharks, joining newly-appointed captain Rodney Glasgow Jr, Marcus Delpeche, Nate Montgomery, Bennett Koch and Kipper Nichols in returning and newcomers Javion Ogunyemi and Channel Banks.

Sharks tip-off the new season at Ponds Forge against London Lions on Friday, September 23, live on Sky Sports.