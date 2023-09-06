Titleist and Footjoy ramp up support as Yorkshire Challenge celebrates 10th anniversary

ALWOODLEY’S Jonathan Kay and Bill Acton (Hull) did not look back after recording a net eagle at Lindrick’s 402-yard par-4 first and lead on 45pts going into day two of the Yorkshire Challenge.

Among those trailing by just a point are Red Rose pairing John Kilner (Marriott Worsley) and Tom Baker jnr (Hart Common), who topped the leaderboard at Moortown on day one of the better ball event held over the county's three Ryder Cup venues – Ganton, Moortown and Lindrick.

Mark Smith (Rolls of Monmouth) and Hartswood's Lee Lockwood headed matters at Ganton with 42pts, one ahead of Lindrick's Thomas and James Wolstenholme.

Kay and Acton added two net birdies to their eagle as they amassed 21pts by the turn, and also birdied 10 and 13 before fireworks at 16 and 17. Acton had a net eagle at the 487-yard par-5 16th and Kay a net eagle at the next, 394 yards in length, and 24pts coming home left three pairs trailing them by a point at Lindrick.

Kilner and Baker made an explosive start at Moortown, scoring 10pts in their first three holes and 21 by the eighth tee on the way to an outward 24pt total. Three net birdies enabled them to add 20 on their return.

Smith and Lockwood had four net birdies in their opening six holes at Ganton and closed the nine with a net eagle from Lockwood at the 503-yard par-5 ninth. Nineteen points were added on the way home to opening 23.