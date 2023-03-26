'To score 39 points at Castle Park and lose is not acceptable' - Doncaster Knights fall in thriller to Coventry

Doncaster Knights may well have lost their third consecutive Championship match in which they have conceded almost 20 tries, but they produced a much more positive performance than the recent defeats by Bedford Blues and Ampthill, in this 45-39 home loss to Coventry.

A lively Coventry team, third in the league, won by seven tries to five at Castle Park during a most competitive and entertaining contest which earned the Knights two fully deserved points.

Doncaster scored two first-half tries as they benefited from the return after nearly six months of prop forwards, Conor Davidson and Andrew Foster, returning from injuries.

A try by flanker Sam Hudson and the award of a penalty try, plus accurate goal kicking by scrum-half Alex Dolly put pressure on Coventry who were the stronger team by half-time having broken through Doncaster’s defence, at times fragile, four times.

Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster fought hard to recover from being 24-18 behind at the interval, scoring a brilliant try from centre Joe Margetts, a second by Hudson, compensating for a yellow card, and then a third from replacement hooker Will Holling, reducing Coventry’s advantage to 45-37.

The Knights’ organisation in defence was unsatisfactory periodically, allowing their opponents to grab two rapid tries on 56 and 58 minutes.

Coach Steve Boden was content with the work-rate and commitment of his squad, but clearly unhappy to lose at home, despite scoring almost 40 points:

“ The effort of our players was outstanding and our physicality was a huge step forward, but some of the tries we conceded were extremely soft.

“To score 39 points at Castle Park and lose is, I think, not acceptable.”

Doncaster now have a small break and return to action in the rearranged game against Jersey Reds on Easter Saturday.