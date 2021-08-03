Tokyo Olympics: Alexandra Bell proves her point with personal best in 800m final

Alexandra Bell of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 800m Semi-Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Cameras were fixed on gold medallist Athing Mu and Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson winning silver but behind them the Leeds star produced a lifetime best of 1:57.66.

Bell has made clear her anger at never being accepted to the UK Athletics world-class programme and in producing a truly world-class performance, spoke louder than words ever could.

“I’ve proven people wrong tonight but most important I’ve proven myself right,” said the 28-year-old.

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson is congratulated by Alex Bell after winning silver (Picture: PA)

“I think that’s the main thing I need to take away from this, I knew all along what I was capable of, it’s just a shame that a lot of other people couldn’t see that as well.”

On the prospect of gaining funding on the back of the display: “I have no expectations anymore.

“I’ve come so far relying on myself, I’ve literally got this far relying on myself, I’ve got nothing to say on that matter anymore.”

The Yorkshire star looked to be losing ground on the back straight but produced a strong final surge.

Alexandra Bell of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's 800m Final at the Tokyo Olympics. (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“When I was running I had no idea about the splits or the times,” said Bell.

“After the first 200m I was out the back door and I thought the legs had come off already, so when I crossed the line and I saw the actual time flash up on the board, I was so surprised.”

