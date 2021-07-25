Tokyo Olympics: Bradly Sinden has to settle for taekwondo silver medal

Silver lining: Great Britain's Bradly Sinden appears dejected after a final defeat to Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.

The Briton led with eight seconds left on the clock but teenager Rashitov pulled off a dramatic head kick before hanging on for a 34-29 success.

It was a disappointing end to a successful day for the Doncaster 22-year-old, who had barged his way to the final with three successive high-scoring displays.

Rashitov had eliminated top seed Daewoon Lee in his second bout and it was immediately apparent he would present a serious threat to Sinden’s hopes of claiming Team GB’s first gold of the Games.

Fightback: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden, left, in action against China's Shuai Zhao.

After a predictably cagey opening two minutes, the Uzbek came on strong in the dying seconds of the opening round to establish a 13-8 advantage.

It was an initiative he did not look like surrendering in the second, where his unerring accuracy at close-quarters twice saw him extend his lead to seven points.

But just as he had in his semi-final, Sinden buckled down and a head kick right at the end of the round saw him claw the deficit back to a fully retrievable four at 14-18.

Two trunk kicks brought Sinden back to level in the first part of the second round, and Sinden looked to have seized the advantage when he turned his former deficit into a four-point lead.

In a frenetic final half-minute, first the Uzbek regained a two-point advantage before Sinden swung the bout back in his direction going into the final 10 seconds.

In a repeat of Lutalo Muhammad’s last-gasp heartbreak in Rio four years ago, Sinden’s hopes of gold were ended with eight seconds left on the clock when a head-kick from Rashitov effectively sealed his dramatic victory.

Chelsie Giles collected Great Britain’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics and revealed afterwards that winning bronze in the country where judo was founded was “extra special”.

The Coventry judoka overcame Macedonia’s Arbresha Rexhepi and Morocco’s Soumiya Iraoui in the women’s -52kg category on Sunday before losing to home favourite and eventual gold medallist Uta Abe at the quarter-final stage.

But the repechage offered the 24-year-old an alternative route to a podium place and she duly grasped the chance, defeating Belgium’s Charline van Snick and then Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher by Ippon at the Nippon Budokan.

Her debut Games was therefore one to remember for Giles, who bagged her first Grand Slam gold medal in Israel earlier this year, and she believes the achievement is even more unforgettable because it took place in Japan.

“It feels very special to do it in Japan,” she said. “It’s an amazing arena, the atmosphere was amazing and to do it where judo started makes it extra special.

“I felt really good in the warm-up and I was taking each fight as it came. It went really well, I believed that I could do it and my coach has always believed I can do it and it showed in my performances.

“I never underestimate any of my fights, I think that’s when mistakes are made, so I go into the fight knowing what they do and knowing what I’m capable of doing.

“With my best performance I know I can beat some of the top players and my performances showed that.”

It has not been the most auspicious start to a Games for Team GB, with Yorkshire swimmer Max Litchfield going close as he agonisingly finished fourth in the men’s 400 metres individual medley final.

While Giles may not have been tipped by many to get her nation’s first gong, that was not through a lack of skill on her part. Ranked 10th in the world, she showed remarkable composure throughout Sunday.

Most of her family members may be stuck in the UK but she was being cheered on by brother and training partner Josh, who spoke to their father immediately after watching the standout moment of his sibling’s career so far.

“I think my dad’s probably been crying,” Giles added. “My brother just said ‘well done’. He’s proud.

“It’s special because no one else was able to come out so I was still able to have a member of the family here with me. He’s been a very big support and I’m lucky to have him as a brother.”

Giles’ conqueror Abe defeated Italy’s Odette Giuffrida in the semi-final and then France’s Amandine Buchard, the top seed in the final to capture gold, emulating her brother who reigned supreme in the men’s -66kg event on Saturday.