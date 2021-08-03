Medal time: Jack Laugher competes in men's diving 3m springboard final.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth. The 26-year-old Laugher, along with Chris Mears, became Britain’s first diving Olympic champions by winning a gold medal in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.