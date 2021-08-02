Becalmed: Britain's Charlotte Dobson checks her boat ahead of the women's 49er medal race at the Enoshima Yacht harbour. All the sailing events were postponed due to the lack of wind.

Six races were scheduled at Enoshima Yacht Harbour but all were delayed and then eventually called off for the day, with no prospect of conditions improving.

Medals had been due to be decided in the women’s and men’s 49er class, but those races will now be held on Tuesday, wind permitting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are well placed to win Britain’s second medal on the water after Emma Wilson’s windsurfing bronze.

They sit second behind New Zealanders Peter Burling and Blair Tuke with only the medal race to go, while Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey sit fifth in the women’s field and have an outside chance of a medal.

The medals are also due to be decided on Tuesday in the Finn and Nacra classes, with Britain already assured of podium places in both.