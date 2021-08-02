Just short: Oliver Townend riding Ballaghmor Class during the individual final.

The trio of Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen produced a dominant display in the show-jumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

They led by 17.9 penalties following their outstanding cross-country rounds on Sunday.

They comfortably retained top spot, with McEwen going clear on Toledo De Kerser, Collett having four faults aboard London 52 and Townend also collecting four with Ballaghmor Class.

Heading for silver: Tom McEwen riding Toledo de Kerser in the individual final.

McEwen went on to win the silver medal in the eventing individual competition on Toledo De Kerser after a faultless clear round.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski took gold, but Townend had two fences down to finish fifth.

Collett, meanwhile, had eight faults when the final two fences in her round dropped, finishing ninth.

It is Great Britain’s first Olympic team gold in eventing since Munich 1972, while Australia took silver and France bronze.

Going for gold: Great Britain's Oliver Townend riding Ballaghmor Class.

Final British rider Townend had the luxury of knowing he could knock four fences down and still win gold, such was the team’s dominance.

All three British riders were making Games debuts, but they delivered high-class displays to end a 49-year wait for team gold.

Britain finished on a score of 86.30, and it is a third equestrian medal in Tokyo for Team GB following Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry winning dressage team bronze, and Dujardin also collecting an individual bronze.

It is only Britain’s third Olympic team crown in eventing after Stockholm in 1956 and Munich 16 years later.

In control: Great Britain's Tom McEwen riding Toledo de Kerser. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Townend told the BBC: “I didn’t know how much we had in hand so I put myself under a bit of pressure, but these guys made it very easy for me.

“Unreal, it still has not sunk in. We have got another round to jump, so we focus on that, but there will be a big celebration and I don’t think it’ll be with a cup of tea and a biscuit.

“Let’s hope we can inspire the next generation of kids. We are all from pretty normal backgrounds. It shows that hard work and dedication pays off.”

Reflecting on his round, McEwen said: “He is a class horse and a great jumper, so it was just up to me on top.

Up and over: Laura Collett riding London 52.

“My nerves were fine. They (Townend and Collett) are both brilliant riders, and I had no doubt they would pull it straight out of the bag quite easily and comfortably.”

Collett, who dropped places individually after having one fence down, added: “He (London 52) was his normal self at the start, then I think there was a reflection off the water and he just spooked, basically.