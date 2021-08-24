Tokyo Paralympics: Antony Cotterill’s Rio experience could prove vital

AIMING HIGH: Holmfirth's Antony Cotterill. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

The Holmfirth-based 41-year-old is part of a seven-strong squad of wheelchair tennis players selected to compete for ParalympicsGB in Japan.

Cotterill plays in the sport’s quad division, for players who have a permanent physical disability that results in substantial loss of function in one or both upper limbs and, therefore, where at least three limbs are affected.

“Rio was an amazing experience, but Tokyo has come round very quickly now and it feels very real,” he said.

“I’m just really excited to start playing.

“I’m sure my experience from having played in Rio will prove very useful, but this time there seems to be so much more to think about with all the Covid protocols, but I’m really excited.

“The LTA have been great in laying on the facilities to enable us to be best prepared and to train in conditions we are likely to experience in Tokyo.

“I’ve got my last session in a heat chamber before I fly out and we’re going to be as best prepared as we can be.”

Cotterill has won 10 singles titles during his career while also claiming some of the sport’s biggest titles as a doubles player, alongside fellow Brit Andy Lapthorne.

Together, Cotterill and Lapthorne have won titles at Super Series level – the tier of wheelchair tennis just below Grand Slam level - and they’ve won the sport’s year-end Doubles Masters as well as combining to lead Great Britain to World Team Cup victory.

In their final tournament before heading to Tokyo, Cotterill and Lapthorne reached the quad doubles final at last month’s British Open in Nottingham, beating American second seeds Bryan Barten and David Wagner in their semi-final.

He added: “It was a great battle by us in Nottingham.

“The last time we played the Americans and the partnership we played in the first round we lost to both pairings.

“It was a great team effort to come through our semi-final and we may end up playing them again in Tokyo, so it was a nice boost.”