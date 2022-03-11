Ireland visit Twickenham today before the tournament is completed by a clash with the only other side in contention for Wales’ crown – favourites France, in Paris.

Eddie Jones has adopted a siege mentality, claiming that even a barista in a coffee shop told him England had no chance of defeating Andy Farrell’s men, but bookmakers see the visitors as only marginal favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with his head coach billing the match as a semi-final, openside flanker Curry knows that round four is do or die.

Tom Curry is ready for Ireland. (Picture: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

“We have to win this one and then we have to win the next one to be in with a shot of winning the championship,” said Curry.

“We know the set-up of the tournament. France away is a big finish, but our focus is firmly on Ireland and how we want to win. If we don’t get this game right, nothing else falls into place.

“We are looking to put in a good performance, as always, but there is a real build of excitement, especially as this tournament progresses.

“It’s because of the way we have been training, how tight everyone has been getting. Hopefully it all goes out there in terms of 80 minutes on Saturday.”

Tom Curry of England is tackled by Stephen Varney of Italy during the Guinness Six Nations match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on February 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Picture: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

England’s preparations were dealt a double blow on the eve of the match as lock Maro Itoje became a doubt because of illness and forwards coach Richard Cockerill tested positive for Covid.

Curry, who deputised for Courtney Lawes as captain in the first two rounds, insists this type of disruption is taken in England’s stride.

“It’s normal now isn’t it? As a team we’re probably the best prepared in terms of abnormal things like that happening,” said Curry.

“We grow from that, people stepping in, stepping up, and taking control of those situations.

“We’re developing that resilience, whether that’s practising different combinations, or being more player-driven with line-outs or set-plays. It all feeds into the ability to be resilient.”