Tom Pidcock handed opportunity to achieve long-term ambitions with INEOS Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock celebrates victory at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The 22-year-old British Olympic gold medallist, cyclo-cross world champion and all-round road racer was keen to repay the faith shown in him by INEOS.

“The team have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in,” said Pidcock.

“I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclo-cross world title. For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”

“It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining.

“To have the trust of the team and INEOS is an amazing feeling.”

Team Principal, Sir Dave Brailsford said the length of the new deal was designed to enable the team and Pidcock realise the various goals he has for his multi-discipline career.

“Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility,” said Brailsford. “He’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines.