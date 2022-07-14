BRILLIANT: Tom Pidcock celebrates as he cycles past the finish line to win the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Picture: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one as he rode clear of Louis Meintjes and a rejuvenated Chris Froome - enjoying his best day on a bike since his horror crash in 2019 - on roads packed with rowdy spectators before celebrating at the top of one of cycling’s most famous mountains.

As one of five survivors from the day’s breakaway, the Olympic mountain bike champion, just 22, made the first attack on the famous Alp, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas who won here in 2018.

Pidcock took the win by 40 seconds from Meintjes with Froome crossing the line just over two minutes down.

HISTORY MAKER: Leeds's Tom Pidcock cycles in a breakaway past "Dutch corner" in the ascent of Alpe d'Huez during the 12th stage of the Tour de France Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s not bad that, is it?” joked Pidcock afterwards. “I guess it’s made my Tour de France. Even if nothing else happens and I get dropped every day now I don’t care. A stage win in my first Tour, not bad.

“That was certainly one of my best experiences in cycling. It’s unreal when you’re literally slaloming through people’s flags, fists and God knows what else. You can’t experience that anywhere else other than the Alpe d’Huez”

Four-time Tour champion Froome, who had joined Pidcock in an attack on the Galibier at the start of the 165km stage from Briancon to join what became a nine-man break, was without a top-10 in any race since suffering career-threatening injuries three years ago.

But this was his best showing since that fateful day as he stuck with the leaders over the Col de la Croix de Fer and then made it to the foot of the Alpe d’Huez in the front group.

After Pidcock lit up the pace, he was gradually distanced but will still be hugely encouraged by his eventual podium finish.

After losing yellow in Wednesday’s fireworks on the Col du Granon, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as the main group of favourites followed the breakaway up the road, but two digs failed to find any sort of crack in the Dane, and Thomas stuck with them to ensure no further time loss.