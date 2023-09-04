Tom Pidcock v Wout van Aert from Goole to Beverley in the Tour of Britain

Tom Pidcock’s battle with Woet van Aert will continue in East Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Pidcock, of Leeds, is one of the rising stars of world cycling, while van Aert is firmly established as one of the sport’s most recognisable figures.

The two have multiple wins on the biggest stages but this week are slugging it out to try and win the Tour of Britain.

They embark on the 154.7km stage three at 11.45am on Tuesday from Goole, before heading north to Howden, Market Weighton, and Driffield.

Yorkshiremen Tom Pidcock, right, and Ben Turner, left, will ride from Goole to Beverley on stage three of the Tour of Britain on Tuesday (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The peloton will then get a taste of the coastline when they race through Bridlington before heading inland towards the finish line and an anticipated sprint finish on Beverley Westwood, next to the town’s popular racecourse.

Van Aert wheeled into Wrexham third on stage two on Monday after leading his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Olav Kooij to a second successive stage win.