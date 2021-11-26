Tom Scudamore and Cloth Cap bidding for history in Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury

Tom Scudamore and Cloth Cap clear a fence in last year's Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

It would see Scudamore become the first jockey to win four renewals of a prestigious race formerly known as the Hennessy, eclipsing the three victories of the legendary Willie Robinson. But this will require Cloth Cap to defy history and become the first horse since the iconic Arkle in 1964 and 1965 to win successive renewals of this celebrated race (dual winner Denman’s victories came in 2007 and 2009).

As such, the suspicion is that Cloth Cap is in the grip of the handicapper following his wide-margin victory last year for trainer Jonjo O’Neill before ultimately disappointing in the Grand National and fading out of contention.

Yet he pleased connections with his comeback run at Cheltenham last month and a stirring performance by Cloth Cap would be a fitting way to mark the horse’s late owner Trevor Hemmings whose memorial service took place near Preston on Thursday.

The self-made Hemmings was synonymous with his cloth caps – he was rarely seen in public without one – and Scudamore is honoured to be sporting the famous white, yellow and green colours against a strong Irish challenge headed by Eklat De Rire for the all-conquering Henry de Bromhead.

“I was pleased with his run at Cheltenham,” said Scudamore whose previous wins came courtesy of Madison Du Berlais (2008) and Sizing Tennessee (2018). “He has to improve for it, but there is no reason why not. It was his first run back off the wind op’ and he ran very pleasingly. It was only from the second last that we got run out of it.

“The conditions should suit him better on Saturday. I was having a great ride off him in the Grand National until he started making a noise and then the wheels came off very quickly. Hopefully that’s been rectified.” Scudamore added: “It’s going to be a lot harder off an 18lb higher mark but the way he went and won it last year you would be hard pressed to say he wouldn’t have won it with another 18lb on his back.