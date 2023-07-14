Tour de France winner Chris Froome a 'waste of money' blasts Israel Premier Tech boss

Chris Froome has been slammed as being a waste of money by the team that helped resurrect the four-time Tour de France winner’s career.

Israel Premier Tech’s team owner Sylvan Adams said this week that Froome, who reportedly earns €1 million a season, has not represented ‘value for money’.

Following a life-threatening crash in 2019, Froome amazingly returned to racing in 2020 stating: “some people never race again after the kind of fractures I suffered.”

But the Briton who won the Tour in 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17 has been unable to replicate that form and can still be seen walking with a limp.

British rider Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech (Picture: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He moved to Israel-Premier Tech upon the expiration of his Team Ineos contract at the end of the 2020 season but was not selected for this year's Tour despite saying he was available.