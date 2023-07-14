Tour de France winner Chris Froome a 'waste of money' blasts Israel Premier Tech boss

Israel Premier Tech’s team owner Sylvan Adams said this week that Froome, who reportedly earns €1 million a season, has not represented ‘value for money’.
Following a life-threatening crash in 2019, Froome amazingly returned to racing in 2020 stating: “some people never race again after the kind of fractures I suffered.”
But the Briton who won the Tour in 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17 has been unable to replicate that form and can still be seen walking with a limp.
He moved to Israel-Premier Tech upon the expiration of his Team Ineos contract at the end of the 2020 season but was not selected for this year's Tour despite saying he was available.
Adams said in a podcast: “How could we say we had value for money? We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team and he’s not even here. This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he’s supposed to be our leader.”