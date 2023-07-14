All Sections
Tour de France winner Chris Froome a 'waste of money' blasts Israel Premier Tech boss

Chris Froome has been slammed as being a waste of money by the team that helped resurrect the four-time Tour de France winner’s career.
By Joshua Birkin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

Israel Premier Tech’s team owner Sylvan Adams said this week that Froome, who reportedly earns €1 million a season, has not represented ‘value for money’.

Following a life-threatening crash in 2019, Froome amazingly returned to racing in 2020 stating: “some people never race again after the kind of fractures I suffered.”

But the Briton who won the Tour in 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17 has been unable to replicate that form and can still be seen walking with a limp.

British rider Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech (Picture: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)British rider Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech (Picture: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
He moved to Israel-Premier Tech upon the expiration of his Team Ineos contract at the end of the 2020 season but was not selected for this year's Tour despite saying he was available.

Adams said in a podcast: “How could we say we had value for money? We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team and he’s not even here. This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he’s supposed to be our leader.”

