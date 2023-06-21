The 19th event of Tour of Britain will start in September 2023 and East Yorkshire will be hosting part of the bike race for the first time - here is the exact route and how to watch.

This year the Tour of Britain will start in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3, 2023 and will end eight stages later in South Wales on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Throughout the event, the riders will ride through Wrexham, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Essex.

More than one million people are expected to be in the audience and ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show, which will allow fans to watch the event wherever they are.

East Yorkshire will host a full stage of the race and will welcome more than 100 of the world’s best riders for stage three of the race, which will take place from Goole to Beverley on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Neither venue has hosted a stage start or finish of the tour previously.

Tour of Britain cycle race. (Pic credit: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images)

Tour of Britain route in East Yorkshire

This stage will take place nearly 15 years to the day since the prestigious event last passed through the county during a stage from Hull to Dalby Forest.

The port town of Goole, located on the River Ouse, has been confirmed to be the location for the stage start. From there, the peloton will head north to Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield. Riders will then speed through Bridlington, before they head inland towards the finish line upon reaching Hornsea.

Race organisers announced Beverley as the finish location for stage three in April. While this will mark the town’s first appearance as a Tour of Britain host venue, it previously featured as a Tour de Yorkshire stage start location in 2016 and 2018.

The peloton ride past Beverley Cathedral on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire from Selby to York in May 2015. (Pic credit: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)

Since its return in 2004, the Tour of Britain has had more than 15 million people who have watched the event in person and the race has generated more than £330 million for the UK economy to date.

Councillor leader of East Riding of Yorkshire, Anne Handley, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce that the East Riding will be hosting a full stage of the Tour of Britain and really excited that Goole has been selected as a start location.

“It will be fabulous, not just for the people of Goole to get involved with such a prestigious race but for people across the East Riding and what a fantastic opportunity to show not just the UK, but the world, what a beautiful place we live.”

Tour of Britain race director, Mick Bennett, said: “Having seen the excitement created following the unveiling of Beverley as the finish location of stage three back in April, I’m thrilled that we can add to that today by revealing that the full route will fall entirely in East Riding of Yorkshire.

“People have asked me for many years when the Tour of Britain would head to this part of England so I’m delighted we can finally give them a date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and our stakeholders - I know a lot of work has already taken place behind the scenes to make this a truly unforgettable day!”

Where can I watch the Tour of Britain 2023?

The Tour of Britain is televised live on ITV4 in the UK and around the world by Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network (GCN).

Cycling enthusiasts will be able to watch the entire event on ITV4 as they exclusively broadcast all eight stages live from start to finish for the fifth edition running.